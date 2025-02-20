iPhone 16e Now Official: Storage Variants-Wise Price, Pre-orders, Sale in India

iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest iPhone, combining the goodness of the iPhone 16 series and the looks of the iPhone 14. Previously rumoured to be known as the iPhone SE 4, the iPhone 16e offers support for Apple Intelligence as part of the company’s strategy to make its artificial intelligence services mainstream. The iPhone 16e uses an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM — the same as the iPhone 16 — to give a flagship-level performance at a significantly lower price.

Here are the key details on the iPhone 16e that interested customers should know.

iPhone 16e price

128GB - ₹59,900

256GB - ₹69,900

512GB - ₹89,900

It will be available in Black and White colourways.

iPhone 16e pre-orders

The pre-orders for the iPhone 16e will begin on February 21 at 6.30 pm IST in India from the Apple Store Online, Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and other leading third-party stores, online and offline.

iPhone 16e sale

Apple announced that the iPhone 16e will hit the shelves on February 28 from the same platforms as the ones taking pre-orders. Customers can buy the iPhone 16e directly from these platforms without pre-ordering it. However, the availability of the iPhone 16e for such customers will depend on the stock as those who pre-order get the priority. While any bank offers have not been announced, the Apple Store Online shows customers can get up to ₹67,500 as a credit on trading in an old smartphone.

iPhone 16e specifications

Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a notch, the iPhone 16e brings high-end features such as Apple Intelligence, Emergency SOS via satellite, Find My via satellite, Dolby Vision video recording with Spatial Audio support, and 5G connectivity. Apple’s A18 chip powers the iPhone 16e, delivering up to 80 per cent faster performance than the A13 Bionic chip. It has a 4-core GPU that the company claims can easily run AAA titles, while the 16-core Neural Engine can handle large generative models and machine learning models six times faster than the A13 Bionic. The iPhone 16e packs a 48MP main camera and a 12MP TrueDepth Camera. It has Face ID instead of Touch ID and features a USB-C port.