iPhone 16e Price Cut by ₹10,000 In This Online Deal

iPhone 16e price in India has dropped to a new low with a new online deal for buyers. Apple’s authorised reseller, Imagine, has listed the iPhone 16e at a discounted price along with an offer that sweetens the deal. The iPhone 16e was launched earlier this year as Apple’s most affordable smartphone that offers high-grade performance and AI capabilities. If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 16e, this deal is worth checking out.

iPhone 16e deal

According to the Imagine’s website, the iPhone 16e is now available for ₹53,900, down from the original price of ₹59,900. This is by far the biggest discount on the iPhone 16e, but you can maximise savings if you opt for an online payment option. The online store will offer a cashback of ₹4,000 instantly on using an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank card for full payments or instalments. Adding that to the total savings brings down the cost to ₹49,900 effectively. At under ₹50,000, the iPhone 16e is among the best mid-range phones.

— MRP: ₹59,900

— Store discount: ₹6,000

— Cashback: ₹4,000

— Effective price: ₹49,900

iPhone 16e specifications