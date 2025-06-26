iPhone 16e Price Discounted to Under ₹51,000, But With A Catch

If you plan to buy the iPhone 16e, a new online offer will help you save as much as ₹9,000 on your purchase. Launched earlier this year, the iPhone 16e is available with a cashback offer, allowing you to buy Apple’s entry-level iPhone at a starting price of ₹50,900. That is the lowest price for the iPhone 16e within six months of its launch in India. Here is how the deal works and how you can maximise your savings through additional offers.

iPhone 16e deal on Reliance Digital

Originally priced at ₹59,900 for the 128GB version, the iPhone 16e is now available for ₹54,900 on Reliance Digital. This is a flat discount, meaning you do not need a particular bank card to redeem this offer. However, the extra ₹4,000 cashback requires the same. According to Reliance Digital’s website, you are eligible for a cashback of ₹4,000 on your iPhone 16e purchase when you use a credit card of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank. Factoring in this cashback offer brings the total savings to ₹9,000, the effective price after which is ₹50,900. You can additionally use exchange offers to bring down the cost even further.

iPhone 16e specifications

Launched in February as the most affordable option in the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e provides a notable upgrade from the iPhone SE lineup. It features Apple Intelligence and the robust A18 chip, along with extended software updates. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10; however, some users might be put off by its 60Hz refresh rate and may prefer alternatives like the Google Pixel 9a. It comes with a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera housed in a display notch. The iPhone 16e supports wireless charging (excluding MagSafe) and a USB-C port, and it runs on iOS 18.4 by default.