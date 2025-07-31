iPhone 16e Price Drops by ₹10,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Updated 31 July 2025 at 18:39 IST
The iPhone 16e is down to one of the lowest prices as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which kicked off on Thursday, July 31. Launched in February this year, the iPhone 16e is listed with a discount of ₹10,000 on the original price of ₹59,900. This is a good deal if you are planning to either upgrade from an old iPhone SE or enter Apple’s ecosystem with a device that offers flagship performance and AI capabilities with a few tradeoffs.
Amazon has listed the iPhone 16e at a discounted price of ₹49,999, a good deal for people who want an iPhone on a budget. When the iPhone 16e was launched, the price tag of around ₹60,000 did not sit well with some buyers, but Amazon’s latest deal makes it more appealing. But customers can maximise their savings if they choose an eligible bank card to pay for the iPhone 16e. For instance, using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will make customers eligible for a 5 per cent cashback. The discounted price applies to all colour variants of the 128GB storage model.
The iPhone 16e, launched in February, is the most affordable option in the iPhone 16 series. It offers a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE line, featuring Apple Intelligence, the powerful A18 chip, and extended software support.
The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10. However, its 60Hz refresh rate might deter some users, who may consider alternatives like the Google Pixel 9a. For photography, it includes a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, both integrated within a display notch. The iPhone 16e comes with iOS 18.4 pre-installed and supports wireless charging (though not MagSafe) and a USB-C port.
