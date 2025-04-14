iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 9a: Which Is Better?

Here is how the Google Pixel 9a compares with the iPhone 16e. | Image: Google, Apple

Google’s new Pixel 9a will go on sale on April 16 in India. It is the company’s latest affordable smartphone that brings the goodness of Android 15 along with AI features. While it brings tradeoffs like the lack of a telephoto camera, it is one of the most appealing options for customers looking for a phone for about ₹50,000. However, it is not the only choice. Apple’s iPhone 16e is a strong contender that customers may also consider. Here is a quick comparison between the Google Pixel 9a and the iPhone 16e.

Google Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e: Specifications

Display: The Google Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3-inch p-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Processor: Powering the Google Pixel 9a is the company’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Pixel 9a brings the latest Android 15 software, while the iPhone 16e runs iOS 18.4.

Cameras: While the Pixel 9a has two cameras on the back: a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor, the iPhone 16e uses a single 48MP primary camera. Both phones support optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording with HDR support. The Pixel 9a has a 13MP front camera, while the iPhone 16e uses a 12MP wide camera.

Battery: Google has equipped the Pixel 9a with a 5100mAh battery, capable of being charged at up to 23W speed. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e packs a 4005mAh battery with fast charging support.

Google Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e: Prices in India