iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Which One is Better for Around ₹60,000?

Apple’s latest iPhone 16e is the company’s most affordable entry point to its smartphone ecosystem. It borrows several things from the flagship iPhone 16 series, such as the display and the camera sensors. Still, there are tradeoffs, such as a single camera and a notch. Comparatively, the iPhone 15 comes across as a solid alternative, especially with its price dropping to about ₹60,000. Which one is better? Here is a quick rundown of the specifications of the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Specifications compared

Display: Both the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15 have the same size for their displays. They even use the same panel: a Super Retina XDR OLED panel that supports Dolby Vision but is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. Still, they are different in some ways. For instance, the iPhone 16e has a notch whereas the iPhone 15 has a Dynamic Island, which expands to offer small, interactive widgets. The former also has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, while the iPhone 15 display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Processor: Performance is where the iPhone 16e outperforms the iPhone 15. While the iPhone 15 uses the old Apple A16 Bionic, the iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip, found in the regular iPhone 16 devices. It offers faster performance and better power efficiency. It also has a faster GPU than the iPhone 15. Similarly, the iPhone 16e also has 8GB of RAM, which is significantly higher than the 6GB on the iPhone 15. Both iPhone models have up to 512GB of storage.

Cameras: While the iPhone 16e has a single 48MP camera on the back, the iPhone 15 uses dual cameras: a 48MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Both iPhones can record up to 4K 60fps videos, supporting Dolby Vision HDR recording. The iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15 share a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

Battery: Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones, but teardowns confirm the iPhone 16e has a bigger battery than the iPhone 15. Apple’s latest iPhone model has a 4005mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 houses a 3349mAh battery, both featuring support for fast wired and wireless charging.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Prices in India