iPhone 17 Pro May Look Familiar — Not Its Price Tag

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup may not be a “major shake-up” after all. Contrary to multiple reports and leaks that claimed the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro devices would introduce a redesign, Apple’s next flagship iPhones will likely stick to the current design—albeit some minor changes are expected to how their cameras will look. That may disappoint enthusiasts who have long hoped Apple would ditch the design that has stuck for several generations. In addition, Apple may introduce a price hike to absorb Donald Trump’s new reciprocal tariffs.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has highlighted that the iPhone 17 Pro will not feature “a particularly bold new look” as rumoured. Earlier rumours suggested a two-tone design, combining glass and metal, but Gurman now says it is unlikely. According to the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the iPhone 17 Pro “will appear quite similar to the 16 Pro” and those leaks “are, like many renders on the internet, not an accurate representation of what’s to come.”

However, the camera bump “will look meaningfully different.” That part corroborates previous leaks, suggesting a large camera area on the iPhone 17 Pro’s back. The upcoming Pro models will continue to have three camera sensors but will be aligned differently this time “on a new panel that spans the width of the phone.” There will not be a two-tone redesign, with the camera plate having the same colour as the rest of the device. The iPhone 17 Pro’s front design is also expected to be similar to that of the iPhone 16 Pro, featuring a Dynamic Island of the same size instead of having a smaller one.

Price Hike

In response to Trump’s tariffs on exporter nations, such as India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, Apple may hike the price of the next Pro lineup. Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro could sell at a higher price because the countries where the company’s major supply chains are among the worst hit by the tariffs. While China and Vietnam have been slapped with 54 per cent and 46 per cent tariffs, India is in a slightly better position with 26 per cent tariffs.

While China is the largest contributor to Apple’s iPhone supply chain, India and Vietnam are aggressively moving ahead with more production lines for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods, among others.

According to Gurman, Apple has four ways to potentially navigate the tariffs:

– Renegotiating with component makers and suppliers to lower prices so that Apple can keep the selling prices of its devices about the same as existing.

– Reducing its markup on the selling prices of its products from the current 45 per cent.

– Short-term adjustments in the price.

– Diversifying the supply chain further, which will unlikely involve production in the US.

Apple managed to receive exemptions from increased tariffs on China the last time, but Trump has targeted nearly every exporter nation this time. That puts Apple in a tough spot to broker a deal with the US President. That said, Apple’s existing iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices are expected to continue selling at the current prices in the US.