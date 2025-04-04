Is Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Delayed? New Rumour Hints at New Date

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will complete the flagship series introduced in January. However, its launch is turning into suspense by the day. While some initial rumours suggested Samsung’s slim phone would arrive on or around April 15, a follow-up report refuted that, claiming that the launch has been delayed without specifying a date. A new report has emerged alleging that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in May.

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy S25 Edge may now arrive on May 13 — about a month from the initially leaked announcement date. The report said the delay is not because Samsung is facing production or quality issues with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but because of the recent rejig in the company’s management after the death of the DX head Jong-Hee Han.

That also means Samsung may avoid putting a high-profile executive on stage to present the Galaxy S25 Edge during the imminent launch. Corroborating previous rumours, Sammobile has reported the company may instead choose to have an online event for the Galaxy S25 Edge without people like the newly-appointed TM Roh. The online event may be scheduled for May 13, according to the new report, which claims the Galaxy S25 Edge may become available within the same month.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was first unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January during which the company announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25. It also showcased the phone at the Mobile World Congress in March. However, it did not say when the phone’s launch would take place at either event. The specifications of the phone are also not official, with rumours suggesting near-flagship hardware.