iPhone 17 Air Leaked Renders Reveal Four Funky Colours for Apple’s Thinnest iPhone

The next iPhone series is expected to arrive sometime in September, so naturally, rumours on the four upcoming models have increased. After a photo allegedly confirmed the colours of the protective camera rings for the iPhone 17 models, a leaked render of the iPhone 17 Air highlights as many as four new colours for Apple’s thinnest iPhone model by far.

Tipster Majin Bu has shared what could be the unofficial renders of the iPhone 17 Air, confirming that it will be available in Silver, Light Gold, Black, and Light Blue colours. The camera rings use the same colours, so these colourways are all but confirmed. The iPhone 17 Air would be one of Apple’s greatest engineering marvels, with analysts terming it a leap in the iPhone design.

Previously, the camera rings for the iPhone 17 revealed that Apple’s standard iPhone model for 2025 will be available in as many as five colours: Blue, Black, Silver, Green, and Purple. Bu also shared renders of the iPhone 17, corroborating the new colours on the iPhone 16 successor.

iPhone 17 Air specifications

According to leaks and rumours so far, the iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model, arriving as Apple’s thinnest iPhone. It could be less than 5mm in thickness, but this slimness would not come without compromises. The iPhone 17 Air could feature just one camera, as opposed to the standard count of two sensors on the standard models. It could also pack a smaller battery, largely because of the shrunk size.