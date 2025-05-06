iPhone 17 Air May Reintroduce Apple’s Classic Smart Battery Case: Insights and Speculations

iPhone 17 Air is going to be one very interesting device, if all the speculations around it come true. Rumours are rife that the new Air iPhone will be 5.5mm in thickness, making it the slimmest iPhone to date. But rumours do not just stop here. The fresh ones suggest iPhone 17 Air could also be the reason why we will once again get to see the good old Apple’s classic smart battery case. This accessory, which previously earned considerable acclaim for its ability to extend the phone’s battery life while providing protection, could see a comeback with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Apple has always shown a keen focus on improving its phone’s battery performance recognising that battery life is a major concern for maximum number of phone users. As phones become increasingly integral to daily life, the demand for longer-lasting power solutions has only intensified. According to by The Information report, Apple might reintroduce the smart battery case with the iPhone 17 Air.

The design of the iPhone 17 Air seems to support this theory. It is all over the web that the device will feature a slimmer and more streamlined profile compared to its predecessors. With a focus on creating a more lightweight and elegant product, the addition of a smart battery case could make sense with a practical solution for extending battery life without adding excessive bulk.

In addition to design considerations, consumer feedback also suggests a longing for accessories that facilitate longer battery life. A smart battery case would directly address these concerns.