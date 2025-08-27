iPhone 17 Air to AirPods Pro 2: What to Expect from Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9

Here is what the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro may look like. | Image: FPT

Apple has announced that its fall event, dubbed ‘Awe Dropping’, is scheduled for September 9. The hardware event will see the launch of the next-generation iPhone lineup, but Apple likely has a lot more in the offing. Reports suggest that Apple could introduce AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 alongside four new iPhone models. One of these models, iPhone 17 Air, will be Apple’s slimmest, replacing the Plus variant for good.

Amid the anticipation for the new Apple models, here is everything to expect at the September 9 event, slated to begin at 10.30 PM IST.

iPhone 17 series

The obvious products to drop next month are the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro devices. The standard series is reportedly set to include an iPhone 17, the successor to the iPhone 16, and an iPhone 17 Air, a new entrant that replaces the Plus variants. While the iPhone 17 will be roughly identical to last year’s iPhone 16, it will be a significant upgrade. The major changes include a 120Hz ProMotion display, which has remained exclusive to Pro models since Apple introduced the technology to iPhones, and an upgraded 24MP TrueDepth camera for better selfies and crisper FaceTime calls.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will be an entirely new model, with reports suggesting a body as thin as 5.4mm. Experts suggest that Air will lay the groundwork for Apple’s future buttonless and all-glass iPhones. However, an iPhone that thin comes with some compromises. Leaks have suggested the Air model will feature a single camera instead of two. Other hardware changes are also expected.

iPhone 17 Pro series

The iPhone 17 Pro models will receive the biggest changes, including a redesign of the rear panel. The camera island will reportedly be housed inside a rectangular bar running edge-to-edge, while the Apple logo could scoot slightly more downwards. The camera system could switch to a 48MP ultrawide camera from a 12MP unit, while the TrueDepth camera will likely use a 24MP sensor. The display sizes are also expected to be slightly bigger in size, while the storage options could be limited. The iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to cost more than its previous counterparts, owing to significant design and hardware changes.

AirPods

Apple is also expected to launch the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 this year. The AirPods Pro 2 model is expected to come with better ergonomics, but the headlining feature would be heart rate measurement that Apple has reportedly been working on for years. On the other hand, the AirPods 4 earbuds could come with a new design, while the ANC variant will likely offer better noise cancellation.

Apple Watch