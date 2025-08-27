iPhone 17 Series to Launch at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9

Apple iPhone 17 series launch date is here. The Cupertino giant has officially sent out invites for its next big launch event, scheduled for September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino.

The invite, carrying the tagline “Awe dropping”, features Apple’s glowing logo in a fiery blue-and-yellow hue, keeping with the company’s tradition of cryptic hints. While Apple never reveals products in advance, September events almost always mark the debut of the new iPhone lineup. This year, all eyes are on the iPhone 17 series, which is rumoured to include iPhone 17 Air- Apple’s first ever foldable phone.

What to expect on September 9

Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhones, the iPhone 17 series, at the September 9 event. The series is likely to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the much-awaited iPhone 17 Air.

Alongside the iPhone 17, Apple is widely expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 11 and possibly refresh its AirPods lineup. The rumours also suggest improvements in Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered features that were teased earlier this year at WWDC.

There were rumours in the start that iPhone 17 Pro models could bring Apple’s first under-display Face ID system, but the latest leaks and speculations suggest that this feature will be seen in the iPhone 18 Pro models. iPhone 17 is expected to feature slimmer bezels, and upgraded camera hardware. Battery efficiency and AI-driven personalisation are also likely to be big themes.