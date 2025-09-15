iPhone 17 at ₹78,000 or iPhone 16 Pro at ₹70,000: Which One to Choose?

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 will be widely available from September 19, but those interested in buying this model must note that it will cost more than last year’s model. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900—₹3,000 up from the previous base variant’s price. While Apple’s price hike for its new iPhone is justified with a slew of significant features, customers can get it for as low as ₹77,900. But should you go for it, especially when last year’s iPhone 16 Pro price is set to go under ₹70,000?

iPhone 16 Pro at ₹70,000

Flipkart has announced a steep price cut for the iPhone 16 Pro in the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The current listing on the website shows that last year’s Pro model will be available for ₹69,999, representing the biggest discount since its launch. Since Apple traditionally discontinues the Pro models from last year after their successors are announced, so while there is no reference for price comparison like the iPhone 16 after a year, it is noteworthy that the total drop in its price amounts to ₹49,901.

Is it better than the iPhone 17?

The answer is both yes and no, depending on what you are looking for and your budget. For instance, if you are willing to spend strictly ₹70,000, not a single penny more, the iPhone 16 Pro makes sense. But that is not the only reason. The iPhone 16 Pro has a slightly more powerful A18 Pro chipset and, more importantly, a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom for clear shots from afar. The iPhone 17 retains a wide and an ultrawide sensor from last year. It also has a more robust titanium frame, but that also means it is heftier than the iPhone 17, which features an aluminium rim. Lastly, you can flaunt the Pro tag.

The iPhone 17 is a better deal, albeit at a slightly higher price, if you prioritise a brighter display, more battery life, faster charging, and an improved front camera. While the iPhone 17 also becomes the first standard model with a 120Hz ProMotion display, it has been available on the Pro model for years. So, it is not an important point to consider for comparison. But what is important is an OLED display with 3,000 nits of brightness, compared to 2,000 nits on the Pro. It also has an 18MP Centre Stage camera, delivering crisper images and clearer video calls with automatic orientation—just like the iPad and MacBook cameras. It can offer 30 hours of video playback instead of 27 hours and charges half its battery in 20 minutes at a 40W speed.

Which one to buy?