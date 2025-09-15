Vivo Y31 Series With 50MP Cameras Launched, Starts at ₹14,999

Vivo has launched the Y31 series, comprising the Y31 Pro and Y31 models. Both new phones are aimed at people looking for devices in the ₹20,000 price category. While the Vivo Y31 packs modest specifications, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Vivo Y31 Pro offers slightly more powerful hardware, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor.

Vivo Y31 series price in India

The Vivo Y31 Pro costs ₹14,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and ₹16,499 for the variant with 6GB of RAM. The lower model, the Y31, will be available for ₹18,999 for the 128GB storage variant and ₹20,999 for the 256GB memory variant. Customers can buy the Y31 series from Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and partner retail stores with offers, including ₹1,500 instant cashback on credit cards from SBI, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank.

Vivo Y31 series specifications

Leading the series, the Vivo Y31 Pro boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of brightness. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor at the core, the Y31 Pro runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Its camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP portrait camera, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the less expensive Y31 has a 6.68-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 128GB of storage. Its cameras include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP portrait sensor, and a QVGA camera on the back. You get Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 on the Vivo Y31.