iPhone 17 Pricing: Can Apple Hold its Ground Amid Global Tariff Turbulence

Apple’s iPhone 17 is just a day far from its launch but the spotlight is not just on the iPhone’s design or features this time. Instead, global trade tariffs and shifting import duties have sparked speculation over how much Indian consumers may end up paying for Apple’s latest flagship.

This year's lineup is expected to include a new ultra-thin model, the iPhone 17 Air, which will reportedly replace the "Plus" model and be positioned between the standard and Pro versions. The iPhone 17 Air's sleek, lightweight design is a major talking point, with its slim profile requiring the phone to follow an e-SIM only format across all markets.

Another much-talked about and significant upgrades is the rumoured debut of 120Hz ProMotion display across all four models- the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max- marking a significant shift in Apple’s strategy, High refresh rates have previously been exclusive to Pro models but this could change this year. The standard iPhone 17 is also expected to get a slightly bigger display measuring 6.3-inch matching the size of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Camera improvements are also expected onboard. All models are said to feature a major upgrade to the front-facing camera, moving from a 12MP sensor to a 24MP one. The Pro model is expected to receive a redesigned horizontal camera bar on the back and a revamped camera system with three 48MP lenses including an upgraded Telephoto lens with a remarkable 8x optical zoom, a significant jump from the 5x zoom on the previous generation.

In terms of performance, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by the new Apple A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Pro models will get an even more powerful A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM and a new vapor chamber cooling system to prevent thermal throttling during intensive tasks. Battery life is also anticipated to be a strong point, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly getting the biggest battery ever in an iPhone.

The Price Puzzle

Despite these significant upgrades, industry reports suggest that pricing may remain stable for most models, with the standard iPhone 17 starting at $799 which is around Rs 79,000. However, the Pro models may see a price slight increase. According to a JPMorgan research note, the iPhone 17 Pro could be the only model with a price hike, potentially to cost around Rs 1,30, 000.