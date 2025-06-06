Refurbished vs New iPhones, OnePlus and Samsung Phones in India: What You’re Really Saving And What You’re Risking

Refurbished vs New iPhones, OnePlus, and Samsung Phones in India: Are You Really Saving Money or Taking a Risk? | Image: Pexels

Purchasing a smartphone in India today is not only about selecting Android or iOS anymore. It is also about selecting new vs refurbished - particularly when the price gap is huge.

Consider the newly launched iPhone 16e. A new one still costs Rs 59,999 in certain outlets. But a refurbished one? You can get one for Rs 48,299. That's an almost Rs 10,000 reduction, and for many, that is good enough to purchase a second phone.

The same applies to Samsung's Galaxy S21, at one time sold for about Rs 55,000. Refurbished? As little as Rs 23,999. Next is the OnePlus 12, flagship typically selling at Rs 61,999, now being sold used or refurbished at Rs 30,000.

So, How Much Goes Back in Your Pocket?

You are seeing a 20 to 70% cut in price, depending on the model, vendor, and condition. That makes these refurbished phones extremely attractive if you desire flagship performance for less than flagship money. And often, these are not clobbered second-hand phones, they have been wiped clean, tested, and reboxed by authorised resellers.

Not to forget, you are also cutting down on e-waste. With millions of smartphones tossed each year, choosing a refurbished phone is a good move for the planet too.

But What’s the Catch?

There are a few things to watch out for, and they’re not small.

Number one - Battery health. Most refurbished phones don’t come with new batteries, unless you are buying from a top-tier refurbisher. That means your battery might already be below 85% of its original capacity, and you will feel it especially in older iPhones or Androids.

Number two - Warranties. While new phones come with a full one-year manufacturer warranty, refurbished phones often max out at 3 and 6 months. Basically, no warranty at all.

Number three - Software support. An affordable iPhone 11 could be a sweet deal until you notice that it is barely going to have one or two years of iOS updates remaining. Android's the same, older Samsung or OnePlus devices could be already done with their security patches.

Where to Buy Refurbished Phones Without Getting Scammed in India?

This is the million-dollar question, and in fact the only question you should ask if you have made up your mind to buy a refurb. With growing trickery around and scamsters slithering through almost every possible backdoor, the refurbished phone supply can serve as a very viable option to rob people of their money. If you are opting for a refurbished phone, then these are some of the websites you can rely on:

Amazon Renewed

Amazon has ample of policies and usually offer six months of warranty with devices. The returns and refunds are also seamless with optimum window. The products are verified and tested by authorised Amazon sellers.

Croma

Croma, owned by Tata Group, is a trustworthy website for refurbished phones. The phones are said to be thoroughly tested here, and the replacement process is also easy. It also offers cashbacks and offers on purchases.

Grest

Grest is increasingly getting popular for Apple refurbs, particularly older iPhones. It conducts over 50 quality tests and all phones undergo rigorous testing, certification and grading.

Cashify

Cashify offers a six-month plus 1-month breakage warranty on mobile screens that are repaired or replaced by them. There is 3 3-month warranty on all the other spare parts that it replaces.