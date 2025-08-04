iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaked: Here’s When Apple’s Biggest iPhone Overhaul Is Due

Apple’s next major release, the iPhone 17, is expected to arrive next month, but there has been much debate on when exactly the launch event will be held. A new report has now shed light on the timeline for the debut of what is considered the biggest overhaul in Apple’s smartphones.

According to CNET, Apple will host its annual fall event on September 9. Although the report includes a margin of one day on either side, the fact that the 9th next month falls on a Tuesday aligns with the company’s tradition of announcing major products on Tuesdays.

However, September 3 is also a likely date, which also falls on a Tuesday. And that is a more probable date because it lies within the first week of September. But since it follows the Labour Day in the US, Apple might shift the launch event to next week. Another reason why Apple might want to avoid this date is IFA, a major consumer electronics show that will be underway in the first week of September in Berlin, Germany. In a rare event, Apple could hold the event on Wednesday, i.e., September 4, if it is insistent on continuing the tradition of announcing iPhones during the first week.

These dates would mean the release of the iPhone 17 series could happen either on September 12 or 19, the report said. Since Apple now includes India in the same release window as the US, the iPhone 17 series, including the standard iPhone 17, an iPhone 17 Air, an iPhone 17 Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max, will likely go on sale across Apple Stores, both online and offline, and partner retail outlets on one of these dates.