Nothing Phone 3 Gets Cheaper In Online Deal, But Still Not the Value King

Nothing Phone 3 could easily be called one of the most controversial phones in recent memory. While some argue that its ability to shake up the smartphone market has earned it criticism galore, others call it overambitious. The fate of the Nothing Phone 3 now depends on its sales, as it has already gained popularity for both good and bad reasons. The bad ones include the design and, more seriously, the price. At ₹79,999, the Nothing Phone 3 offers what a phone worth ₹32,000 does. So, the company has offered a discount for online buyers.

If you buy the Nothing Phone 3 from Flipkart, you are eligible for a ₹10,000 discount. This is not a flat discount, so you are required to pay for it using an ICICI Bank or IDFC First Bank card. After this deal, the price becomes ₹69,999. Does the deal soften the blow? Definitely not. Even at its discounted price, the Nothing Phone 3 is overpriced and far from being value for its money, and there is a reason for that. It is a simple one.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that powers the Nothing Phone 3 is also what you can find in the POCO F7 and the iQOO Neo 10, both priced at ₹31,999. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is not the top-end chipset, but still powerful enough to handle multiple apps at once, process images fast, and allow high-end games. Still, it’s not the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which warrants a higher price because it is among the best, and that partially decides what a phone should cost. The price is also decided by other specifications and technologies you get on a phone. These include the display, cameras, software, and even certifications like the IP rating.

The Nothing Phone 3 has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate—easily available on a mid-range phone like the ones mentioned above. It uses triple 50MP cameras, featuring a main sensor, a periscope telephoto sensor, and an ultrawide sensor, which are commonplace for a device in the mid-range. It has a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The only aspect where the Nothing Phone 3 stands out is the design, which is polarising, but ultimately subjective. Some love the asymmetrical design, some hate it. Nonetheless, the Phone 3 looks different from the competition.

What also goes in Nothing Phone 3’s favour is its clean software. The Nothing OS 15, based on Android 15, offers an easy approach to tools without the clutter. For premium phones, minimalism, especially in software, is appreciated. Then, you have Nothing’s AI tools, available inside what the company calls the Essential Space. With a button’s click, you can access tools to take a screenshot and analyse the content in it, create schedules, record a voice note, and set actionable items.