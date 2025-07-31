iPhone 17 Launch In September: 3 Upgrades That Could Change Everything

Apple’s next major release will be the iPhone 17 series. With the launch expected in early September, the spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Pro. Rumours suggest Apple’s next Pro model will feature significant upgrades, including a new design. However, more than the visual upgrade, the iPhone 17 series could solidify Apple’s position with features that could revolutionise the premium smartphone market.

Biggest iPhone battery ever

For years, iPhone users have flagged underwhelming battery life, often prompting them to carry chargers or power banks on the go. Apple has made important changes to iOS to ensure iPhones last longer, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be a game-changer. According to reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature the biggest battery in an iPhone by far. While the specifics are unclear, it could maximise runtimes, aligning with Apple’s pitch that its Pro models are better suited for creators. However, a bigger battery will make the next Pro Max thicker and bulkier.

Thinnest iPhone ever

The next lineup could feature Apple’s thinnest iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air. Reports suggest the Air will be under 6mm thick, but that slim a body means a smaller battery and possibly a single rear camera. There could be even more compromises, but experts believe they are necessary as Apple lays the foundation of what its future smartphones could look like. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model, leaving room for the Pro Max to stand out as the model with the biggest battery.

Smoother displays across models

This year’s iPhones will have at least one thing in common: a 120Hz ProMotion display that makes scrolling and animations look smoother. ProMotion technology has remained exclusive to just Pro models ever since it was introduced, but this year, it is reportedly coming to the standard iPhone and the new Air model.

The iPhone 17 series could change everything for Apple’s smartphone lineup, paving the way for the company’s future devices as competition increases in the premium segment with the entry of Chinese brands.