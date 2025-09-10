iPhone 17 Launched: These iPhones Are Now Discontinued and You Can't Buy Them from Apple

The much-awaited iPhone 17 series has finally arrived, kicking off a major shake-up to Apple's line of products. Following its yearly tradition, the company has discontinued several older models, including the most recent Pro series. This means that as of today, you can no longer purchase these specific iPhones directly from Apple's online store or its retail locations.

For eager consumers looking to upgrade, the arrival of the iPhone 17 brings a fresh set of features and innovations. However, it also signifies the end of the line for last year's top-tier phones and some other select models. While these phones may still be available from third-party retailers until stock runs out, Apple's official discontinuation means that you can no longer buy these phones directly from Apple.

Apple does so to officially streamline its products and focus on the new lineup, along with a handful of older, more budget-friendly options.

In September 2022, when iPhone 14 series phones came out, Apple dropped the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Similarly, in September 2023, when iPhone 15 series was launched, Apple pulled the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from its store. This year Apple has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max from its online store. It is said that Apple has a policy of not having two Pro models at the same time. Axing the iPhone 16 Plus could be to focus on he sales of iPhone Air- Apple's thinnest ever iPhone.