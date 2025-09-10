Updated 10 September 2025 at 13:33 IST
iPhone 17 Launched: These iPhones Are Now Discontinued and You Can't Buy Them from Apple
The iPhone 17 is here, but you can no longer buy last year's Pro models directly from Apple. Learn why the tech giant discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and get the latest on the new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and their prices in India.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
The much-awaited iPhone 17 series has finally arrived, kicking off a major shake-up to Apple's line of products. Following its yearly tradition, the company has discontinued several older models, including the most recent Pro series. This means that as of today, you can no longer purchase these specific iPhones directly from Apple's online store or its retail locations.
For eager consumers looking to upgrade, the arrival of the iPhone 17 brings a fresh set of features and innovations. However, it also signifies the end of the line for last year's top-tier phones and some other select models. While these phones may still be available from third-party retailers until stock runs out, Apple's official discontinuation means that you can no longer buy these phones directly from Apple.
Apple does so to officially streamline its products and focus on the new lineup, along with a handful of older, more budget-friendly options.
In September 2022, when iPhone 14 series phones came out, Apple dropped the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Similarly, in September 2023, when iPhone 15 series was launched, Apple pulled the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from its store. This year Apple has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max from its online store. It is said that Apple has a policy of not having two Pro models at the same time. Axing the iPhone 16 Plus could be to focus on he sales of iPhone Air- Apple's thinnest ever iPhone.
The iPhone 17 starts with 256GB of storage and is priced at Rs 82,900 in India. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,02,900. The iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB and 1TB storage models cost Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,74,900, respectively.
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 13:33 IST