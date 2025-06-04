iPhone 17 Looks Promising But These 5 Android Features Still Have the Edge

The smartphone market today is largely dominated by Android phones and iPhones. While Android offers more options for customisation that help user personalise their phones, the iPhones credit themselves with being the most secure operating systems and are commonly perceived as a premium gadget.

Both platforms come with their own set of pros and cons, but iPhones enjoy this unspoken attention for several reasons including the hype created around the iPhone onthe web every time a new one is about to launch. Other factors that contribute to this favouritism are its sleek design, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem and exclusive features like iMessage, timely software updates and a strict app review process on App Store. However, Android devices still offer several advantages over iPhones.

In this copy (not a comparison piece), we will give you 5 reasons why Android is way ahead of its time and iPhones are yet to catch up. Here are five Android features that you will not find on the existing iPhones, and there are very slim chances you will see them on the upcoming iPhone 17 series phones.

1. Expandable Storage: Android phones are flexible with storage, and this makes them a cost-effective purchase. Android allows you to expand your storage using SD cards or cloud storage. There are SD cards with varied amounts of storage- from 32GB to even whopping 1TB. With iPhones, this is not possible. There is no SD card support for iPhones. Apple values a streamlined and integrated experience and believes external storage is less reliable.

2. No Split-screen mode: Apple devices do not offer you the flexibility to run two apps simultaneously. It is called split-screen mode. Android has had this feature for a very long time now. In fact, most of the apps today come with a multi-window mode. It is one of the most practical features of Android. The feature comes in handy on many occasions, like when doing some comparison, referencing, or simply for the purpose of entertainment.

3. Multi-user support: Android phones come with multi-user support. This basically means multiple users can use a single device, each with their personalised apps and settings. iPhones are not open to this. The reason is the limited storage on the phone and limited RAM.

4. App sideloading: Android allows sideloading of apps. This basically means you can download apps from sources other than the Play Store. While the process of downloading is no longer simple. Android has raised security barriers, but it is still possible. iPhone users can download apps only from the App Store. Apple sees sideloading of apps as a potential threat to users’ privacy and security.