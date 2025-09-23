iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air Hit by ‘Scratch-Gate’ as Users Slam Apple’s New Aluminium Design Change

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are already caught in controversy, and this time it’s being called “Scratch-Gate.” Just days after the official launch, buyers are complaining that their expensive new phones are scratching far too easily.

Pictures shared online from Apple Stores in New York, London, and Hong Kong show display units with clear scuff marks, particularly on the Deep Blue and Space Black models. Customers say the issue is linked to Apple’s decision to switch from titanium to aluminium frames on the new Pro line. The company had marketed the phones as its “most scratch-resistant iPhones ever,” but users claim the reality is the opposite.

On social media, frustrated owners are venting. Many are rushing to buy protective cases within days of spending over $1,500 on what was supposed to be Apple’s toughest phone yet. One post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Scratchgate issue with the iPhone 17 Pro is very real. It’s only been a few days since its release, and the quality of the top-of-the-line phone is absolutely unacceptable.”

The anger reminds us of earlier iPhone controversies. In 2010, it was “Antennagate” with iPhone 4’s signal drop problem. In 2014, “Bendgate” took over headlines after the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models were found bending in people’s pockets. In 2017 “Batterygate” occurred when Apple admitted to slowing down older iPhones. Now, “Scratch-Gate” is the latest chapter in Apple’s long history of launch troubles.

While the scratches are cosmetic and don’t affect performance, the backlash is damaging Apple’s image. Many argue that a company charging premium prices cannot afford such basic design flaws. Many are questioning whether Apple prioritised style over durability by moving away from titanium.