What Would Apple’s Foldable iPhone Look Like? Perhaps Two iPhone Airs Fused

The iPhone Air in the latest iPhone 17 lineup is in the spotlight. Not just because it is Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, but also because it offers a glimpse at what the company’s first foldable device could look like. A new report has suggested the rumoured foldable iPhone will look as if two iPhone Air units are stuck together.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined what he expects from Apple’s foldable device, noting that it will be “super thin.” The iPhone Air is under 6mm, but its iteration, expected to be used in the foldable device, could be even thinner. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the foldable iPhone would measure as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded. The titanium casing of the Air model could be retained, imparting durability to the foldable.

According to JerryRigsEverything and iFixIt, the iPhone Air is quite tough, passing bend and drop tests with flying colours. The same titanium body on the foldable could help Apple allay deep-seated concerns that foldables are not as strong as conventional phones.

Gurman also said that Apple will likely choose China instead of India for the foldable iPhone’s manufacturing. Apple could choose Foxconn’s facilities in China, serving a blow to India’s manufacturing ecosystem, which the company has significantly ramped up over the past few months. He also noted that this model will be “ridiculously expensive,” corroborating similar information from credible sources, like Kuo and Ross Young.