iPhone 17 Pro Launch Expected During Second Week of September, Pre-Orders to Open September 12

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro will be available in the middle of September. The iPhone 17 series, which includes the flagship 17 Pro, is projected to be officially announced by Apple in the second week of September 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the keynote is most likely to take place on September 8, 9, or 10.

Pre-orders Start on September 12

Insiders in the industry, like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac, strongly believe that pre-orders will start on Friday, September 12, and that the devices will be in shops around a week later, on September 19.

What to Look Forward to with the iPhone 17 Pro

1. A19 Pro Chip with 12 GB of RAM

The A19 Pro is built on 3 nm technology that offers both speed and better efficiency. The 12 GB of RAM should make it easier to do more than one thing at a time and use AI-based functions.

2. New Colours and Design

The former square camera bump has been replaced by a bold, horizontal rectangular one. There are rumors that the frame will be made of lighter aluminum and that there will be new colours, like dark blue, orange, teal, and sky blue.

3. New camera

A 48 MP camera system with three lenses, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto with up to 3.5× magnification, is likely. There are also rumours about a 24 MP front camera and support for 8K video.

4. Battery life and thermal boosts

The Pro model might have a vapour-chamber cooling system and a denser battery to help keep things cool. The package also includes shared ProMotion screens throughout the range, Wi-Fi 7, and better charging features.

5. Launch Event Date Expected Keynote: September 8–10, 2025: Pre-orders start on Friday, September 12, 2025

Launch in stores on Friday, September 19, 2025: This is how Apple has released products in the past. For example, the iPhone 16 came out on September 9, 2024, with pre-orders starting on the 13th and delivery on the 20th.