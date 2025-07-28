iPhone 17 Pro Leak Hints at Big Camera Upgrades: 8x Zoom, Pro Controls, and a New Camera App

The iPhone 17 debut is coming up soon, and if sources are to be believed, the cameras on Apple's Pro models may be getting their largest upgrade yet. The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a content creator's dream with a strong zoom lens and a new camera software. This is what people are saying.

8x optical zoom might change the game

The iPhone 16 Pro had a maximum zoom of 5x, but rumours say that the next iPhone 17 Pro will have an 8x optical zoom. An 8x optical zoom capability on an iPhone unlocks a lot of powerful features for photography and videography, giving users far more flexibility and clarity when capturing distant subjects.

A Better Pro Camera App

Rumors suggest Apple is developing a new Pro-level camera app aimed at giving users more manual control over both photography and video - a feature long requested by serious creators. While details remain limited, the app is expected to offer more granular settings, possibly rivaling popular third-party tools like Halide (for photos) and Kino (for filmmaking).

What remains unclear is whether Apple will integrate these pro features into an upgraded version of Final Cut for iPad or launch a completely new, standalone camera app. Either way, the move would appeal to content creators and professionals who want to get the most out of the iPhone's increasingly advanced camera hardware especially with features like long-range optical zoom and cinematic video capabilities.

A Camera Control Button

The iPhone 17 Pro models might get a new Camera Control button on the top edge of the phone. This button could let you quickly access camera settings and features. The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September this year with host of changes that might make the upgrade worth it for many.