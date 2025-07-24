Redmi Hints at Power-Packed Smartphone Launch in India - Could This Be the 7,000mAh Beast? | Image: X

Xiaomi’s Redmi has announced a new smartphone launch to mark its 11th anniversary in India. It has teased the launch of two new smartphones, and all signs point to powerful batteries, fresh designs, and possibly a brand-new series.

“Prepare to be overwhelmed by power. We're done with weak batteries, average power, and empty promises. This is the start of the #PowerRevolution. #mAhAisComing,” the company posted on X.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, but a side profile teaser and the “Power Revolution” tagline. The 8-second-long teaser shows a silver-coloured phone held with side profile visible to us.

There is a buzz that Redmi could bring a smartphone that promises up to 7.5 hours of standby on just 1% battery. That’s a bold claim- and one that strongly hints at a massive battery under the hood, possibly 7,000mAh, if leaks are to be believed. While Redmi hasn’t confirmed the model name, multiple reports and tipsters suggest we’re looking at the Redmi 15 5G and Redmi 15C.

From what we know so far from the official leak and buzz around, the side profile teaser shows a sleek design with the power and volume buttons placed on the left. The teaser images also suggest a dual camera setup at the back. A new landing page is live on Xiaomi India’s website, featuring the tagline “Power Revolution”. Amazon has also joined the party, confirming the phones will be sold on the platform.

Rumours suggest that the hero device could be Redmi 15 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is said to come with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and run Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Meanwhile, leaks about the Redmi 15C suggest 50MP dual rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery and an affordable price tag that could shake up the budget segment.