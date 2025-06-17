iPhone 17 Pro Leaks Roundup: Chipset to Display to Design, Here’s What to Expect

With iOS 26 out, we have a clearer idea about the upcoming iPhone 17 series. While multiple reports and leaks have hinted at a significant change to the lineup, Apple’s official announcement on the next-generation operating systems confirms key features coming to models like the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These features include dual-camera video recording, adaptive battery adjustments, and contextual awareness for Visual Intelligence. Most of the iOS 26 features will be available across supported iPhone models, but some will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 series.

Moreover, uncertainty about the pricing structure for the upcoming iPhone models still looms. US President Donald Trump warned Apple that if it sources iPhones from India or China to sell in the US, each model will attract a 25 per cent levy. Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly been in talks with the US government over the imminent rule, weeks after he confirmed plans to procure US-bound iPhone models from India instead of China. Apple is unlikely to cut features in the upcoming iPhone models to adjust the price as part of compliance, but the additional charges may be passed down to customers.

Here is a roundup of everything significant happening with Apple’s upcoming iPhone Pro lineup.

When will the iPhone 17 series launch?

Apple is widely expected to launch the next iPhone models in September, the same timeframe as previous iPhone events. That points to the first week of September, with the release of the iPhones expected in the second week. However, this could be the last iPhone series to follow this launch cycle. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may switch to a two-event strategy where the first launch event will be focused on standard iPhone models, while the second event is when the Pro models will be released.

How big of an upgrade will the iPhone 17 series be?

The iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be an important upgrade over the previous iPhone 16 models. Leaks suggest Apple may ditch titanium in favour of aluminium to reduce the weight of Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro models may also use a dual-tone finish on the back, combining glass and metal for a new look. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said that might not happen as Apple may retain the all-glass look for this year’s iPhones. The redesign, he said, may come to the 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027, instead. Still, the iPhones coming this year will have a redesigned camera island similar to the visor-style cameras on Pixel phones.

Other hardware changes include a more powerful and more efficient A19 Pro chip, which, in tandem with an increased RAM capacity of 12GB, will support expanded Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 17 Pro models may also come with a 48MP periscope telephoto camera for more clarity in zoomed shots. iOS 26 already confirms adaptive battery mode, which could work well with the iPhone 17 Pro’s higher battery capacity.

Apple’s standard iPhone models this year could also undergo an overhaul, but not a cosmetic one. Reports suggest Apple will discontinue the Plus model and replace it with a new Air model as the company’s slimmest smartphone by far. The Air will join the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to offer flagship performance on a phone that is handier and less bulky, but at the cost of reduced features. The biggest compromise on the iPhone 17 Air would be the lack of multiple cameras, so you will have to settle for a single camera. Other than a new model, the standard series will likely come with a 24MP TrueDepth camera for crisper selfies, and, more importantly, a 120Hz ProMotion display for smooth animations and scrolling.

Reports also suggest new colour models in the next-generation iPhones. Maybe a sky blue colourway joins options like black, white, and green. The Pro models may lose the “titanium” prefix from their colourway names for simpler options.

Should you wait for the iPhone 17 series?

The next iPhone models will bear changes, and these will be big or small depending on how you see them. For instance, a new design on the Pro models can be big because Apple has been using the same camera style for at least the past five generations. Even if the rumour about the dual-tone finish does not materialise, the cameras on iPhones will look different from their previous counterparts, and that could help people differentiate between the iPhone 17 Pro and earlier models. The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s first attempt at slimming down its smartphone and could be an important milestone in achieving its vision of an all-screen iPhone. That is big for Apple and should translate into market disruption, driving Android phone makers to create modernistic phone designs.