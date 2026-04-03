iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Big Rs 23,100 Price Cut in India: Check Full Offers, EMI Deals and Specs

New Delhi: If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this might be it. The premium Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has quietly received a major price drop in India and it’s not a small one. With discounts, bank offers and EMI deals stacked together, the final price is now much lower than what early buyers paid just months ago.

Big Price Drop Brings It Closer to Buyers

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is currently available for around Rs 1,26,819 on Zepto, down from its original launch price of Rs 1,49,900. That’s a straight discount of Rs 23,100. On top of that, select bank offers can reduce the price even further. Depending on the card and eligibility, the effective cost can drop to nearly Rs 1,25,319. No-cost EMI options are also available, making it easier for buyers to spread the payment without extra charges.

More Deals Across Retail Stores

Offline and other online retailers are also running parallel offers. Vijay Sales, for example, is selling the same model at Rs 1,45,490, which is a smaller but still notable discount. However, the real savings come from bank deals. HSBC credit card users can get up to Rs 6,000 off on EMI transactions. HDFC Bank is offering discounts of up to Rs 4,500, while Axis Bank users can get up to Rs 4,000 off. Combined, these benefits can push total savings beyond Rs 6,500 in some cases.

Why This Deal Stands Out

Discounts on Pro Max iPhones usually take time. Apple’s premium lineup rarely sees such steep cuts early in its lifecycle. That’s what makes this deal stand out; it brings the flagship closer to buyers much sooner than expected. Still, these offers are often limited-time, and prices may change depending on stock and platform.

Advertisement

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Key Specs and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max continues Apple’s focus on premium design and performance. It features a large 6.7-inch Super Retina display with ProMotion support for smoother scrolling and better visuals.

Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s latest chipset, delivering faster performance and improved efficiency for gaming, multitasking and AI-driven features.

Advertisement

The camera system remains one of its biggest highlights. It includes an advanced triple-camera setup designed for detailed photos, improved low-light performance and high-quality video recording. Apple has also refined its computational photography, making everyday shots look sharper and more natural. Battery life is another strong point, with the device designed to last comfortably through a full day of heavy use. Fast charging and MagSafe support add to the convenience.

Availability and Buying Options

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available across multiple platforms including quick commerce apps like Zepto, major retail stores and online marketplaces. Colour options include premium finishes like Cosmic Orange, along with other standard variants. Buyers can choose between full payment, bank discounts or no-cost EMI plans depending on their preference.

Should You Buy Now?