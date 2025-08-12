iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Redesigned Camera Island and Repositioned Antennas for Better Connectivity, Claims Leak

Apple may be giving the iPhone 17 Pro more than just a performance upgrade this year. According to a new leak, the upcoming flagship could come with a completely redesigned camera island and a new antenna placement aimed at providing stronger and more stable connectivity.

The leak comes from well-known tipster Majin Bu, who shared details suggesting that Apple is preparing a major design change for the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead of placing antennas in their usual spots along the frame, Apple is reportedly moving them to surround the enlarged rear camera module.

This design change isn’t just cosmetic. It could significantly improve reception quality and reduce connection drops. Placing antennas around the camera module might help boost 5G mmWave performance, next-generation Wi-Fi stability, and even better signal strength in crowded or weak network areas. For users, this could mean faster downloads, smoother streaming, and more reliable calls, especially in places with poor coverage.

Bigger Camera Island, Bigger Ambitions

The iPhone 17 Pro’s redesigned camera island is expected to be larger than the one on the iPhone 16 Pro. This may be to accommodate upgraded camera hardware. While Apple has kept tight control over upcoming photography features, leaks suggest improvements in low-light shooting, AI-powered image processing, and better zoom capabilities. The larger island also provides Apple space to integrate the new antenna layout without affecting the device’s design.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September this year, following Apple’s usual release schedule. In the past few months, multiple leaks have hinted at other upgrades, such as lighter titanium frames, brighter displays, and possibly new colours. However, the antenna repositioning could be one of the more significant changes for everyday use.