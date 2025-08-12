X Rolls Out ‘Long Press to Video’ on Grok, Fun Feature Raises Safety Concerns

Twitter, now known as X, has introduced a new feature to its AI chatbot Grok that lets users long-press any image to turn it into a short video instantly. Elon Musk himself shared the update on X, and it is available to iOS users worldwide, with Android to follow soon.

We at Republic tried the features, and it was surprisingly enjoyable. A still photo of a deity was quickly changed into a moving scene; eyes flickered, the deity came to life, and divine music played in the background. It took just a few seconds; no editing skills were required.

How Does the Feature Work

Users simply long-press on an image in Grok, and select “Make Video with Grok.” You will be directed to the Grok app, wherein the AI creates an animated version of that photo. The system adds realistic movement, weather effects, and background action to make it seem like real video footage. You can share these videos on X, Instagram, or even set them as WhatsApp Status.

Why Should We Worry

While this tool can spark creativity, like bringing old family photos to life or making artistic clips, it also raises concerns. Turning still images into realistic videos is now as easy as holding down your finger, which could lead to the creation of misleading or harmful content in a matter of a few seconds and a few clicks.

There is no denying that such tools could be misused to animate photos of public figures to make them seem to say or do things they never did. Spread fake news and propaganda more effectively than static images or create harassing or inappropriate clips without consent.

No Clear Safeguards Yet

X has not announced any specific safety measures, like watermarks or AI-detection tools, to prevent potential misuse. Without these, once a fake animated video spreads online, it could be difficult to prove it’s not real.