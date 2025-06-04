iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Is It Worth Waiting Till September?

The iPhone 17 Pro will likely be Apple’s most radical upgrade in years, with rumours and leaks suggesting at least five significant changes in the next Pro model. It may feature a slimmer and lighter chassis by swapping titanium for aluminium, alongside a redesigned camera bump on its back. While previous rumours suggested a dual-tone design on the iPhone 17 Pro, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple may retain the iPhone 16 Pro’s single-material design, yet introduce discernible changes to the overall looks.

The hardware upgrades are also imminent. The iPhone 17 Pro may use the next-generation A19 Pro chip for faster performance, better power efficiency, and enhanced ability to support Apple Intelligence features. Apple is expected to switch to a slimmer Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro, hinting at the next generation of Face ID technology. The display on the iPhone 17 Pro may also be upgraded to feature technologies like an anti-reflective and anti-scratch coating on top. Apple’s next iPhone Pro may also feature a jump in RAM or base storage — from 8GB to 12GB — for better multitasking.

How is the iPhone 16 Pro still relevant?

Launched in September last year, the iPhone 16 Pro is Apple’s most expensive and most premium series of smartphones. Powered by an A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro is still a powerhouse that can get resource-intensive tasks done without a hiccup and offer high-end gaming. Its cameras are among the best in the industry, capable of recording full-length movies through dedicated features such as Cinematic Mode. The telephoto camera’s 5x optical zoom ability offers appealing close-up shots and portraits. The iPhone 16 Pro is a stable, widely available, and software-optimised smartphone suited for premium users, including professionals.

Should you wait?

Whether you should wait for the iPhone 17 Pro depends on your requirements for your next smartphone. If you are looking for a major redesign in your next phone — possibly the one that would represent Apple’s years of innovation, it is worth waiting for the iPhone 17 Pro. You can also hold off your purchase if you are targeting longer software support down the line and better resale value for when you would go for an exchange.

Should you go with the iPhone 16 Pro?

While the iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be an attractive upgrade, rumours are not always reliable, and the suggested changes may not materialise. That could disappoint you if you have hyped up about the upcoming changes in the next iPhone Pro. Going ahead with the iPhone 16 Pro saves you months of waiting and brings a powerful device almost immediately into your hands. If you already own an older iPhone, waiting till September may lead to a significant drop in the trade-in value.

Who should wait?

If you have an iPhone 13 Pro or older smartphone and are planning a long-term upgrade, you should wait for the iPhone 17 Pro till September. More importantly, if you are an early adopter of the latest technologies and waiting for what Apple has in store for the next Pro model, it is worth waiting.

Who should buy the iPhone 16 Pro?