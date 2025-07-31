iPhone 17 Series Could Cost More Than iPhone 16 Models Due to Trump Tariffs

Apple’s next iPhone series is likely set for a price hike compared to last year’s models. Except for the vanilla model, the entire iPhone 17 lineup could cost significantly more than its previous counterparts, potentially due to the new import tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

According to a market analyst, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could become $50 more expensive in the US. That means they could start at $1,049 and $1,249, respectively, in the US. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched for $999 and $1,199, respectively, last year in the US. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus model, could be priced at $949, a $50 jump from the iPhone 16 Plus’s starting price of $899.

Only the iPhone 17 could be available for the same price as last year’s model, which is $799.

According to market experts, the latest tariffs could trigger a price hike for the next iPhone models. Trump’s tariffs on imports to the US have been looming since earlier this year. These levies will impact products sourced from different countries across categories, but customers in the US have dreaded higher costs, especially for smartphones.

As the leader in the American smartphone market, Apple is under the spotlight as it sources iPhones from China and India. Despite the tariffs introduced back in March, Apple managed to steer clear by stockpiling adequate units in advance from its Indian supply chain to offset a price hike to the iPhone 16 series. However, it will be tough for Apple to shield the upcoming iPhone 17 series from Trump’s new 25 per cent tariffs.

The 25 per cent levy on the iPhones this year could work in a complicated manner, since there is no clarity from the US government on how the tariffs would impact the final price of imported products. A $50 jump in costs looks less than what adding tariffs would result in, meaning Apple could absorb most of the impact while passing down only a fraction of revised prices to maintain its profits from iPhone sales.