iPhone 17 to Finally Address Long-Standing Issue With Apple’s Standard Model

Meta: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 alongside three other models likely in the first week of September.

Apple’s next major release will be the iPhone 17, expected to arrive on September 9. Much like previous launches, the next iPhone series will also include four models. However, this time will be different as Apple is rumoured to upgrade its iPhone lineup significantly, including an Air model instead of Plus. While the standard iPhone model will remain, it is also set for a major revamp that could address the concerns users of previous models have repeatedly flagged.

The iPhone 17 is said to come with a ProMotion display, which is Apple’s technology that enables adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. That is a big leap from the 60Hz displays that Apple has been putting on the standard iPhone models. Ever since Apple introduced the ProMotion technology, it has been exclusive to the Pro models. That exclusivity, while in line with the company’s strategy to establish distinction between the Pro and non-Pro models, has irked users. A lot of backlash was due to the sentiment that Apple was charging a premium for a feature that Android phone brands offer for as low as ₹10,000.

Sure, the ProMotion technology is not similar to the refresh rate functionality on low-end phones. It uses an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel that refreshes more dynamically than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panel, enabling low refresh rates for static content. This technology has become more common, partly because Android brands aggressively mainstreamed it in their mid-range phones. However, Apple has maintained its premium positioning by segregating features for its entry-point iPhone model and highest-end models by limiting access to ProMotion Display technology only for the latter.