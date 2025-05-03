iPhone 17 to Get 12GB RAM, Big Bump Over iPhone 16: What It Means For Users

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series later in 2025, and one of the biggest changes will be a major RAM upgrade. According to recent leaks, all four expected models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - will feature 12GB of RAM. This is a significant increase from the 8GB RAM we saw in the iPhone 16 models. The information comes from a Weibo post from tipster Digital Chat Station.

The jump to 12GB of RAM means faster performance, especially for users who multitask or use advanced AI features. Apple is reportedly planning to integrate more AI tools across its new phones, and the additional RAM will make those features run more efficiently.

Powerful New Chipset

The Pro models of the iPhone 17 series are expected to come with the new A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. This chip, combined with 12GB of RAM, should offer better processing speeds, improved graphics, and longer battery life compared to the A18 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Future iPhones to Get Even Better RAM

Looking ahead, the iPhone 18 series, expected in the second half of 2026, might come with even more advanced memory. Tipsters say Apple could use six-channel LPDDR5X memory, which would make the phones faster and more efficient. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that all iPhone 18 models will have 12GB of RAM as standard.

Testing and Launch Timeline