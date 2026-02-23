iPhone 17e to MacBook 'Lite': Everything to Expect at Apple’s March 4 Event

Apple is expected to use its early-March product window to refresh its “affordable” lineup, headlined by the iPhone 17e and a new lower-cost MacBook that’s being loosely described as a “MacBook Lite.” While Apple’s invitation is for a “special Apple Experience” on March 4 for the US, that effectively lands on March 5 in India. Apple has not publicly confirmed the product list, and this is still a rumour-driven preview ahead of the limited event.

What Apple has actually confirmed

Apple has invited select journalists and creators to an in-person “Apple Experience” in New York, London and Shanghai on March 4 at 9:00 am ET, and it has not said whether there will be a livestream keynote. Historically, these “experience” briefings are hands-on sessions that follow product announcements.

iPhone 17e: the next “affordable” iPhone

Leaks around Apple’s roadmap suggest the iPhone 17e will replace the iPhone 16e and focus on practical upgrades rather than a radical redesign. Expectations include an updated chipset, often cited as A19, a newer Apple modem, and MagSafe returning to the “e” line, features that matter in daily use more than cosmetic changes. The positioning is also important, with the 17e expected to be Apple’s volume play for emerging markets and enterprise buyers who want iOS at a lower entry price.

“MacBook Lite”: Apple’s cheapest Mac in years?

The more interesting curveball is the rumoured lower-cost MacBook that could use an iPhone-class A‑series chip rather than Apple’s M‑series silicon. Multiple reports suggest Apple is aiming this at buyers who’d otherwise pick a budget Windows laptop or a Chromebook, effectively treating it as the Mac equivalent of the base iPad strategy.

However, readers should not expect it to be “cheap” by India standards, but if Apple gets the pricing right, this could reset what the entry-level Mac looks like in 2026.

iPad updates: likely, but not the main story

Early-March windows often bring iPad refreshes, and the current rumour cycle includes an updated iPad Air and a refreshed entry iPad. If they appear, expect spec bumps (chip, wireless) rather than big design changes.

Macs with M5: possible refresh cycle