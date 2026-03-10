iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: Two Affordable Flagships With Very Different Strengths

The Pixel 10a starts at ₹49,999, while the iPhone 17e costs a lot higher at ₹64,900. | Image: Apple, Google

Apple and Google approach the affordable flagship segment differently, and the iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a reflect that contrast clearly. Both phones sit below their companies’ premium models, but they target users with distinct priorities: Apple focuses on performance and ecosystem integration, while Google doubles down on AI and computational photography.

Performance: Apple’s silicon vs Google’s AI chip

The iPhone 17e runs on Apple’s A18 chip, built on an advanced fabrication process and paired with Apple’s tightly optimised iOS software. Apple does not disclose RAM numbers publicly, but the chip delivers flagship-grade performance and strong power efficiency.

The Pixel 10a uses Google’s Tensor G4 processor, the same platform that powers the Pixel 9 series. Unlike Apple’s chip, Tensor prioritises machine learning workloads. This allows features such as on-device speech recognition, AI photo editing, and live translation to run more efficiently.

In raw benchmarks, Apple’s chip usually leads. But Google’s chip is designed to unlock AI-heavy features that Apple’s more traditional performance approach does not prioritise.

Advertisement

Display and design

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with Apple’s Super Retina XDR technology and a typical brightness of around 1,200 nits, along with Face ID and Ceramic Shield protection.

The Pixel 10a offers a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations smoother. Google also offers higher peak brightness levels, making the screen easier to view outdoors.

Advertisement

While Apple sticks to a familiar design language derived from its flagship models, Google continues with the Pixel’s signature horizontal camera bar.

Cameras: Computational photography vs consistent tuning

The Pixel 10a uses a 64MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor, supported by Google’s image-processing pipeline. Features like Magic Editor, Night Sight, and AI-driven photo tools remain central to the Pixel experience.

The iPhone 17e takes a simpler approach with a 48MP primary camera, focusing on colour accuracy, natural-looking images, and strong video recording. Apple continues to lead in video stabilisation and colour consistency.

Google’s advantage lies in computational photography, while Apple focuses on predictable results and video quality.

Battery and software

The Pixel 10a packs a battery of around 4,500mAh with support for fast wired charging and wireless charging. Google promises seven years of Android updates and security patches, matching the company’s commitment to long-term software support.

Apple does not reveal battery capacity but typically optimises battery life through hardware and software integration. The iPhone 17e runs iOS and benefits from Apple’s long-term software update cycle.

Pricing and positioning

Both devices sit in the affordable flagship segment, targeting users who want premium features without paying flagship prices.

The iPhone 17e appeals to users already invested in Apple’s ecosystem and looking for strong performance and long-term reliability.

The Pixel 10a, meanwhile, positions itself as an AI-focused device with strong cameras and a smooth display.