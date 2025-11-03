iPhone 18 in Coffee, Purple, and Burgundy: New Colour Refresh on the Horizon

New Delhi: Move over orange, Apple seems ready to brew something richer for its next flagship. If recent leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will come in three new shades- coffee, purple, and burgundy. These fresh tones could give Apple’s premium phones a more mature and elegant touch.

Apple has always treated colour as part of its design story. From the soft pastels of the iPhone 5C to the clean metallic tones of the Pro series, every generation tells a visual tale. The iPhone 17 in orange grabbed attention but not without complaints, with some users complaining that the colour faded or looked pinkish over time. Now, Apple might be taking that feedback seriously and exploring deeper, more lasting shades.

The coffee tone could add a warm, earthy charm, something that feels sophisticated yet subtle. The purple shade might lean either towards a dark royal finish or a muted lavender, depending on Apple’s design direction. And the burgundy version could become the showstopper- rich, bold, and perfect for those who like a statement look without going too flashy.

Apple’s colour choices often say a lot about its mindset. Every new shade signals how the brand wants users to feel about the product. The move from silver and gold to colours like sage, lavender, orange and now possibly burgundy shows Apple’s shift towards premium, lifestyle-inspired aesthetics.

These new shades also reflect Apple’s growing attention to personal style. A colour refresh can reignite interest even among users who aren’t ready for a big hardware change.

Of course, leaks are just leaks for now. Apple’s final lineup might differ when the iPhone 18 series officially drops next year. But if these shades make it to the final design, it could be one of the most visually striking iPhone generations yet.