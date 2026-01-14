iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Display Specifications Leaked

Apple is expected to change the launch cycle of the iPhone this year. | Image: Reuters

A new leak claims Apple’s iPhone 18 family will standardise on LTPO 120Hz panels across models, while the Pro line may introduce an under-display cutout approach for Face ID. The same tip also suggests Apple’s next “Air” model will sit between the base and Pro Max in screen size while keeping the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 18 lineup display specs tipped: what the leak says

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the base iPhone 18 will feature a 6.27-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Dynamic Island. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to use the same 6.27-inch LTPO 120Hz panel, but with an under-display cutout for the Face ID system. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, is tipped to get a 6.86-inch LTPO 120Hz display, also paired with the redesigned under-display cutout.

The report adds that the iPhone Air 2 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch LTPO 120Hz display while retaining a standard Dynamic Island. If accurate, that would position the Air 2 as a “mid-size” iPhone, larger than the 6.27-inch models but smaller than the Pro Max class.

Separately, another recent rumour says Apple will upgrade the selfie camera across all iPhone 18 models.

Advertisement

Timing and what it could indicate

The report notes Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 lineup later this year, potentially split across two launch events, though it stresses details are unconfirmed. It also claims the iPhone 18 series is currently in the sample production stage, which typically aligns with early hardware validation and supplier readiness checks rather than final mass production.