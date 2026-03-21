iPhone 18 Isn’t Coming This Year, But Apple Has a Surprise

Apple’s iPhone launch cycle has remained largely consistent so far, but that may change this year. The company could be heading for a major overhaul, with a new report corroborating previous claims that the next standard model, the iPhone 18, won’t arrive in September. Instead, Apple is aiming to introduce just the Pro models and a surprise: the iPhone Fold.

The rumoured roadmap for future Apple launches suggests the company is separating the standard model from its well-established fall releases and moving it to the February-March window. Apple’s low-cost iPhone models—iPhone SEs, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 17e—have historically launched during this period. Doing this would free up the September window for a new entrant, which aligns with Apple’s ultra-premium Pro lineup.

That means the fall event this year will see the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold.

For Apple’s first foldable, the September event will be key to the overall strategy because it could give the company more time to position the product and justify the staggered release cycle. The Pro models expected this year won’t differ significantly from the iPhone 17 Pro in terms of design and features, according to rumours, so Apple can focus on the foldable smartphone.

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That said, this split in launches won’t last long. Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 20, will reportedly stick to the standard launch timeline in September. It is expected to feature a fully cutout-free display with curved edges and minimal bezels.

Apple is also reportedly working on a flip-style folding iPhone, but this model may not arrive anytime soon. By then, Apple’s standard, Pro, and Fold models may already follow distinct release windows. Reports also suggest the iPhone Fold could ship weeks or months after its announcement.