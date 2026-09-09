iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Features: Check What's New In Apple's Latest Flagships

Apple has introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with a major focus on performance, cameras, battery life and AI-powered features. The latest Pro models are powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip and come with upgraded camera controls, improved cooling and longer battery life.

Here are the key features of the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

A20 Pro Chip And Improved Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro models are powered by the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple says is based on a brand-new architecture and 2nm technology.

The chip features a six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a seven-core GPU. Apple says the new GPU delivers a 40 per cent increase in performance.

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The phones also get a next-generation vapour chamber for improved thermal management. Apple says its surface area is three times larger than the vapour chamber used in the iPhone 17 Pro.

New 48MP Camera With Pro Controls

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max feature a new 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with variable aperture.

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Apple has also introduced Pro Controls, allowing users to manually adjust settings including white balance, aperture and shutter speed. Users can also view a histogram while shooting photos or videos.

The new Smart Focus Tracking feature uses on-device AI to track subjects and maintain detail even when they briefly move out of the frame and return.

For video, the phones support 4K Dolby Vision HDR time-lapse recording. Users can also apply cinematic effects to regular videos after recording, while the half-speed effect supports 60fps.

Apple has also expanded Audio Mix to support music.

Longer Battery Life

Battery performance has received a boost on both Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 45 hours.

Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro can provide up to six hours of video playback with 15 minutes of wired charging.

Apple Reference Image And AI Features

Apple has introduced Reference Image, a system designed to help establish the authenticity of photographs. Photo data is signed at the pixel level when an image is captured, while Private Cloud Compute converts the signed data into an unalterable image in the Photos app.

The new Pro models also come with Apple Intelligence and an upgraded Siri experience.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in deep black, silver, glacier and burgundy, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB.