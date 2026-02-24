iPhone 18 Pro Leak Claims New Red Colour Option

Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro, may surprise its potential buyers with a new colour, bringing a change to the perception of the company’s fondness for muted colours. Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro was the beginning of it, with the Cosmic Orange offering the most appeal. This year’s iPhone 18 Pro will likely continue the trend with a brand-new deep red colour.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple is considering switching from Cosmic Orange to Deep Red for its next Pro model. While continuing with Cosmic Orange for the upcoming lineup also makes sense, so that it can sit next to a new attractive red colourway, Gurman said red and orange in a lineup will be too close on the colour wheel—something Apple usually avoids. Whether that happens is unconfirmed, but Gurman asserted the deep red option is in the offing.

Other colour options may include purple and brown, but Gurman believes these will be more of variants of the same red “idea” rather than entirely different shades. If what Gurman has claimed proves true, the iPhone 18 Pro could appeal to customers as much as its predecessor.

Gurman also claims that while this year’s Pro models could shake up the monotony in Apple’s premium lineup, the company’s first foldable is set for debut without the razzmatazz. The iPhone Fold is expected to stick to muted colours, which Gurman describes as “more utilitarian hues.” While particular shades are unclear, Gurman hints at standard black, grey, or white paints.

Advertisement

The latest report does not talk about the specifications of the iPhone 18 Pro Fold, but previous chatter has suggested it will be an incremental update to the iPhone 17 Pro, featuring the same design. It could feature an upgraded front camera, a slightly smaller Dynamic Island with the Face ID components under the display, and the company’s in-house modem. These optimisations are reportedly being made per the schedule, with the company said to have already begun the test production phase for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.