iPhone 18 Pro Leak Shrinks Dynamic Island-But Why This Tiny Cutout Keeps Stealing the Spotlight Every Year

A new leak around the iPhone 18 Pro is once again putting the Dynamic Island under the spotlight-well before launch. Images of what appears to be a screen protector suggest the cutout at the top of the display is getting slimmer. When placed next to a similar protector believed to be for the iPhone 17 Pro, the pill-shaped opening looks noticeably narrower.

It’s a small visual change. But it taps into a much bigger conversation that returns every year.

What is Dynamic Island, simply put

Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of some iPhones. It houses the front camera and Face ID sensors, but Apple designed it to do more than just sit there.

It expands and shrinks to show alerts - calls, music, timers, navigation and more- so users don’t always have to open apps.

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Apple introduced it in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and its Pro Max version. The standard iPhone 14 models at the time still had the older notch. Dynamic Island did not come to all iPhones at once. Apple first kept it limited to Pro models. It was only with the iPhone 15 lineup that the feature expanded across all variants.

How Apple has been handling it

Since its debut, Apple hasn’t removed the cutout. Instead, it has worked around it.

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On newer phones like the iPhone 16 series, the focus was less on changing the shape and more on improving how it works - better animations, smoother transitions, and wider app support.

Now, if this latest leak is accurate, Apple is starting to reduce its physical size.

Why it keeps coming back into discussion

Because it’s always visible and not everyone agrees on it.

Some users find Dynamic Island useful. It helps with quick controls and makes multitasking easier.

Others see it differently. For them, it’s still a black bar cutting into the screen. No matter how smart the software is, the hardware limitation is still there.

That difference in opinion keeps the feature in constant debate, especially whenever a new iPhone is about to launch.

What this leak actually tells us

The slimmer cutout suggests Apple is making internal changes, possibly shrinking the components behind Face ID.

But it also shows Apple is not moving away from the idea yet. There’s no sign here of a fully hidden camera or a true edge-to-edge display.

Even the bezels appear largely unchanged based on what’s been seen so far.

The bigger picture

Apple’s direction has been clear for years -move towards a cleaner, uninterrupted display. The notch became the Dynamic Island. Now the island is getting smaller.