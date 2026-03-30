iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Expected in 5 Months: Price, Specs, Features and More That You Should Know

New Delhi: Apple is preparing for another major iPhone launch this year, and all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the company has not yet confirmed an official date, leaks and industry reports suggest the new models could be unveiled in September 2026, following Apple’s usual fall schedule. That means the launch is expected in just about five months.

According to reports, Apple will continue its strategy of releasing the Pro models first, while the base iPhone 18 may not arrive until early 2027. This staggered release could explain why most of the design leaks and feature updates are focused on the Pro line.

One of the biggest changes expected is a redesigned Dynamic Island. Sources indicate that the iPhone 18 series will feature a smaller version of the interactive cut‑out, making the display appear more seamless. Earlier leaks suggested this upgrade was exclusive to the Pro models, but newer reports hint that the entire lineup may benefit from the change.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to start around Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced near Rs 1,54,900. These figures are not official, but they align with Apple’s premium positioning in the Indian market.

Advertisement

Hardware improvements are also expected. Apple is reportedly testing faster processors, improved battery life, and enhanced camera systems for the Pro models. The Pro Max, in particular, may feature advanced zoom capabilities and better low‑light performance.

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple is also rumoured to unveil its long‑awaited foldable device, possibly called the iPhone Fold. While it may be announced in September, reports suggest it will not go on sale until November 2026.

Advertisement