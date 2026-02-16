Updated 16 February 2026 at 11:40 IST
iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Leaks: Launch Timeline, Price, Battery, Design & Camera Upgrades
Apple’s next-gen iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to debut in September 2026 with major upgrades - from the A20 Pro chip and larger battery to variable-aperture cameras, under-display Face ID and refreshed design elements. Early leaks hint at price stability, enhanced performance and photography features that could set a new flagship benchmark this year.
New Delhi: Apple’s next flagship phones are already stirring excitement. Early leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max suggest that the devices will bring some of the biggest changes in years, with improvements to performance, battery life, and camera technology. Here’s a breakdown of what insiders are reporting.
Launch Timeline
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut in September 2026, keeping with Apple’s traditional fall release cycle. This timing aligns with past launches, making it likely that the new models will headline Apple’s annual product event.
Price Expectations
Despite the upgrades, leaks hint that Apple may keep pricing stable compared to the iPhone 17 series. That means the iPhone 18 Pro could start around the same range as its predecessor, while the Pro Max will sit at the top end of the lineup.
Performance Upgrades
- Powered by the new A20 Pro chip, the devices are tipped to deliver faster speeds and improved efficiency.
- Apple is reportedly focusing on AI-driven features, making everyday tasks smoother and photography smarter.
Battery & Charging
Battery life is expected to see a boost, with larger cells and better power management. This could mean longer usage times without increasing the overall size of the phone. Faster charging options are also rumoured, though details remain under wraps.
Camera Innovations
The iPhone 18 Pro series may introduce a variable-aperture camera system, giving users more flexibility in different lighting conditions. Other leaks point to:
- Under-display Face ID, removing the notch for a cleaner look.
- Enhanced low-light photography and sharper zoom capabilities.
Design Refresh
Apple is said to be working on subtle design changes, including slimmer bezels and a sleeker overall profile. The under-display Face ID feature would mark one of the most significant design shifts since the iPhone X.
If these leaks hold true, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could set a new benchmark for flagship smartphones in 2026. With a balance of performance, battery improvements, and camera innovation, Apple appears ready to push its devices further while keeping pricing familiar.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 11:40 IST