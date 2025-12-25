iPhone Air 2 Could Launch in 2026 After All, Leak Claims: Here’s What’s Being Said

Apple may release an iPhone Air 2 next year, according to a fresh leak that contradicts earlier reports suggesting the ultra-thin iPhone line won’t be updated until 2027. The latest claim revives the possibility of a fall 2026 launch window, although the timeline remains uncertain given conflicting information from multiple sources.

What the new leak says

A Weibo leaker known as “Fixed Focus Digital” has claimed that the second-generation iPhone Air will launch in the fall of 2026, which is typically when Apple holds its annual iPhone event. This would put iPhone Air 2 on a more conventional yearly cadence, closer to how Apple updates its main iPhone line.

Why this is conflicting with earlier reports

The leak runs against a wave of earlier reporting that suggested Apple had pushed iPhone Air 2 back to spring 2027, potentially alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a lower-priced iPhone 18e. Those reports linked the delay to weaker-than-expected sales of the first iPhone Air and internal plans to rework the sequel to address complaints.

In other words, the current situation is a tug-of-war between two narratives: one that Apple is sticking to its original fall 2026 timing, and another that says the Air line has been slowed down and rethought.

Advertisement

What could change in the iPhone Air 2

Even across competing timelines, some expected upgrades have been consistent in recent reports. The iPhone Air 2 is widely rumoured to add a second rear camera (likely an ultrawide) and possibly lower the price compared with the first model, both framed as fixes to the original Air’s perceived compromises.

Other rumoured changes include a lighter build, a larger battery capacity, and the possible addition of vapour chamber cooling, though these are not confirmed.

Advertisement

What to expect next