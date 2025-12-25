OnePlus 15 vs Vivo X300: Specs and India Price Compared

Here is a comparison between the OnePlus 15 and the Vivo X300. | Image: OnePlus Vivo

OnePlus 15 and Vivo X300 sit in the same premium Android tier, but they take different approaches. OnePlus focuses on a bigger screen, a larger battery and faster charging, while Vivo leans into a smaller form factor and higher-resolution cameras. Here’s how the two phones compare on key specifications and their listed prices in India.

Price in India

OnePlus 15 starts at ₹72,999

Vivo X300 starts at ₹75,999

Display

The OnePlus 15 comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support and up to 1800 nits HBM brightness. Vivo X300 uses a smaller 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a much higher claimed peak brightness of 4500 nits, along with HDR10+ and HDR Vivid support.

If a larger display and higher refresh rate matter for gaming and scrolling, OnePlus has an edge; for one-handed use and compact size, Vivo is the easier phone to handle.

Processor

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. Vivo X300 runs MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 (3nm) with an Arm G1‑Ultra GPU.

Both are flagship-grade chips, but performance differences will depend on sustained thermals and software tuning, which are areas where real-world testing often matters more than spec sheets.

Battery and charging

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7300mAh Si/C battery with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless/wired options. Vivo X300 has a smaller 6040mAh Si/C battery, with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

For users prioritising battery endurance and the fastest top-ups, OnePlus clearly offers the larger capacity and more aggressive charging setup.

Cameras

The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP rear camera system (main + periscope telephoto + ultrawide), with 8K video recording and up to 4K at 120fps. Vivo X300’s triple camera setup is led by a 200MP main sensor, supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) and a 50MP ultrawide, with video topping out at 4K (including 4K@120fps HDR).

On selfies, the OnePlus 15 has a 32MP front camera, while the Vivo X300 steps up to a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus.

