Updated 25 December 2025 at 16:58 IST
OnePlus 15 vs Vivo X300: Specs and India Price Compared
How the OnePlus 15 and the Vivo X300 compare on key specifications and their listed prices in India.
OnePlus 15 and Vivo X300 sit in the same premium Android tier, but they take different approaches. OnePlus focuses on a bigger screen, a larger battery and faster charging, while Vivo leans into a smaller form factor and higher-resolution cameras. Here’s how the two phones compare on key specifications and their listed prices in India.
Price in India
- OnePlus 15 starts at ₹72,999
- Vivo X300 starts at ₹75,999
Display
The OnePlus 15 comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support and up to 1800 nits HBM brightness. Vivo X300 uses a smaller 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a much higher claimed peak brightness of 4500 nits, along with HDR10+ and HDR Vivid support.
If a larger display and higher refresh rate matter for gaming and scrolling, OnePlus has an edge; for one-handed use and compact size, Vivo is the easier phone to handle.
Processor
The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. Vivo X300 runs MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 (3nm) with an Arm G1‑Ultra GPU.
Both are flagship-grade chips, but performance differences will depend on sustained thermals and software tuning, which are areas where real-world testing often matters more than spec sheets.
Battery and charging
The OnePlus 15 packs a 7300mAh Si/C battery with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless/wired options. Vivo X300 has a smaller 6040mAh Si/C battery, with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
For users prioritising battery endurance and the fastest top-ups, OnePlus clearly offers the larger capacity and more aggressive charging setup.
Cameras
The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP rear camera system (main + periscope telephoto + ultrawide), with 8K video recording and up to 4K at 120fps. Vivo X300’s triple camera setup is led by a 200MP main sensor, supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) and a 50MP ultrawide, with video topping out at 4K (including 4K@120fps HDR).
On selfies, the OnePlus 15 has a 32MP front camera, while the Vivo X300 steps up to a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus.
Which one makes more sense?
Pick the OnePlus 15 if you want the biggest screen, the largest battery, and faster wired + wireless charging for heavy daily use. Choose Vivo X300 if you prefer a more compact flagship and want a higher-resolution main camera and upgraded selfie hardware, even if it means a smaller battery.
