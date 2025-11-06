iPhone Air 2 May Sport Two Cameras

Apple’s latest experiment, the iPhone Air, has reportedly not delivered on the company’s expectations, selling less than other models from the iPhone 17 series. Despite that, the company appears to be planning a successor, solidifying the Air lineup that experts believe will be the future of the iPhone. The second-generation iPhone Air, or the iPhone Air 2, may be a significant upgrade, with a new report suggesting that it will feature two rear cameras.

Chinese tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station has claimed that Apple is considering adding a second camera, an ultrawide sensor, to the iPhone Air’s successor. That means the next iPhone Air model will have two 48MP cameras, one with a wide sensor and another with an ultrawide lens.

However, how Apple will put another camera on a pill-shaped bar, which houses the main components, is unclear. They added that Apple could add 2x telephoto capability through digital crop on the main camera, partially offsetting the demand for a proper telephoto camera like the one on the iPhone Pro models.

While the tipster refers to it as the iPhone 18 Air, Apple will rather go with the simple ‘Air’ nomenclature, possibly suffixing it with ‘2’ to denote that it is second-generation. According to the post on Weibo, the iPhone Air 2 would continue with a 6.5-inch screen and the runway design, looking nearly identical to the first-generation model. Its design may retain the shiny metal frame and a glass back. Although the colour variants are expected to change.

Advertisement

The iPhone Air uses the same processor as the Pro models, the A19 Pro. This suggests the next model could also borrow the Pro chip from the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro devices.