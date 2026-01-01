iPhone Air Now Available At Effective Price of ₹91,990: How the Deal Works

iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone model yet, measuring 5.6mm in thickness. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The New Year is often when flagship phone buyers revisit upgrade plans, either to jump storage tiers, switch ecosystems, or finally move to a lighter device that’s easier to carry every day. That’s also when retailers start sweetening the deal with stacked offers, including direct price cuts and card-based discounts, to nudge fence-sitters into checking out.

Apple’s iPhone Air fits neatly into that “fresh-start upgrade” narrative, especially for users who want a premium iPhone experience without going all-in on the Pro lineup. The 256GB variant, in particular, is the practical pick for anyone who shoots a lot of photos and videos, downloads offline content, or simply wants headroom for apps and iOS updates.

iPhone Air: What you’re getting

While the offer is what grabs attention, the device itself is the bigger reason buyers consider the Air line: it’s built around a premium iPhone experience with a focus on everyday usability, like display quality, dependable cameras, strong performance, and Apple’s long software support runway.

Here’s the quick spec checklist shoppers typically care about:

Display: A large, high-quality OLED panel geared for streaming, social, and reading.

Performance: Apple silicon that’s tuned for smooth day-to-day use, gaming, and computational photography.

Cameras: A rear camera system designed for point-and-shoot consistency, with strong portrait and night performance driven by Apple’s imaging pipeline.

Battery: All-day battery ambitions for typical mixed use, plus fast charging support.

Storage: 256GB is the “safe” tier if you plan to keep the phone for years and rely on it as your primary camera.

How the ₹91,990 effective price is calculated

On Vijay Sales, the iPhone Air (256GB, Sky Blue) can be brought down to an effective price of ₹91,990 when you stack the applicable offers. The final checkout value depends on which payment method you use and whether you qualify for the attached offers.

Here’s how the deal structure typically breaks down:

— Listed price: ₹1,19,900.

— Flat discount: -₹24,910.

— Bank discount on eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards: -₹4,000.

— Effective price after discounts: ₹91,990.