iQOO 15 Review: A Gaming Phone That Knows It Has More to Offer

iQOO has never shied away from calling itself a performance-first brand. Over the years, that identity has leaned heavily towards gamers, sometimes at the cost of broader appeal. The iQOO 15 continues to champion raw power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but after spending time with it, it is clear that this phone wants to be more than just a gaming machine. It comes across as an all-rounder that happens to be extremely good at gaming.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Solid Build That Is Comfortable for Long Sessions

The iQOO 15 feels robust the moment you pick it up. The aluminium frame adds rigidity, while the Legend variant’s glass back feels premium without being slippery. I appreciated that it did not attract fingerprint smudges easily. The rounded edges make a real difference during long gaming sessions, where sharp frames can dig into your palm. The buttons are tactile and reassuring to press, which matters more than you realise when gaming or adjusting volume mid-match.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

One of the Best Displays You Can Get

The 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display is a standout. It is tall, and while my big hands had little trouble navigating it, users with smaller hands may need to adjust their grip to pull down the notification drawer. Colours are rich, contrast is strong, and the panel remains readable even under harsh sunlight. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid, watching content feels immersive. I watched the latest season of Stranger Things on the iQOO 15 and was genuinely impressed by the dynamic range and colour consistency. The 144Hz refresh rate shines the most while gaming, especially in titles like BGMI, where spotting enemies feels noticeably easier.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Delivers Effortless Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a powerhouse, and the iQOO 15 makes full use of it. Multitasking feels effortless with at least 12GB of RAM, and OriginOS 6 runs smoothly throughout. Apps launch instantly, background processes stay alive, and photo processing is generally quick. Gaming is where the phone truly flexes its muscles. In AAA titles, such as Genshin Impact and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), framerates range between 120 FPS and 145 FPS. The dedicated Q3 supercomputing chip supports AI-powered enhancements through interpolation, while the AI Lab makes gaming more convenient, particularly in Genshin Impact, with features such as auto-pickup, auto-unlock, and auto-skip. Long sessions feel stable, network reception remains strong even when holding the phone horizontally, and thermal management is handled reasonably well.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Cameras That Deliver in Daylight

The triple 50MP camera setup gives the iQOO 15 flexibility. Daylight photos retain ample detail and offer near-accurate colour reproduction. The periscope telephoto lens adds versatility, while the ultrawide camera is useful for landscapes and group shots. For casual photography and social media uploads, the camera system performs reliably and better than that on the iQOO 13.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Battery Life That Refuses to Quit

The 7000mAh battery is one of the phone’s strongest assets. With typical usage, the iQOO 15 comfortably lasts over a day. Even with gaming sessions thrown in, I never found myself scrambling for a charger by evening. The 100W wired charging is fast enough to be genuinely convenient, and 40W wireless charging is a welcome addition at this price point.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Tall Display Can Be Unwieldy

The large screen works brilliantly for media and gaming, but its height means reaching the notification drawer can be tricky for users with smaller hands. Even with my large hands, I occasionally had to adjust my grip.

Camera Performance in Low Light Is Inconsistent

Night photography is hit or miss. Some shots turn out pleasing, but others suffer from noise and noticeable drops in colour accuracy. In tricky lighting conditions, colour fidelity takes a hit, making the camera feel less dependable. Portrait shots also may not appeal to you sometimes. If photography is your top priority, phones like the Oppo Find X9 or Vivo X300 do a better job.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Minor Delays in Challenging Camera Scenarios

Photo processing is generally quick, but shots taken under complex lighting conditions show a slight delay. It does not ruin the experience, but it breaks the otherwise snappy feel of the phone.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The iQOO 15 may look like a gaming phone on the surface, but it is far more versatile than that. It offers a top-tier display, exceptional performance, long battery life, and fast charging, all wrapped in a solid and comfortable design. The cameras are good in daylight but inconsistent in low light, which keeps it from being a complete all-round flagship.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic