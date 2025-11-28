iPhone Air Now Available at Up to ₹13,000 Discount

With the iPhone Air, Apple stepped into a new territory that has yet to gain ground in the market. The sleek profile and a unique design set it apart from conventional devices. Despite the appeal, the iPhone Air is believed to have failed to sell as much as Apple expected, with its price being the deterrent. The iPhone Air was launched at a starting price of around ₹1.20 lakh, but a new offer makes the deal sweeter.

Reliance Digital has announced discounts of up to ₹13,000 on the iPhone Air as part of its latest Black Friday Sale, currently underway till December 1. The discounts vary according to variants:

The 256GB storage model has received a nearly ₹10,000 discount, now available for ₹1,09,990 instead of the original price of ₹1,19,900. The model with 512GB of storage now costs ₹1,28,990 after about ₹11,000 discount on the original price of ₹1,39,900. The top-end model offering 1TB of storage has received the maximum discount, now selling at ₹1,46,990, which is around ₹13,000 less than the actual cost of ₹1,59,900.

The discounts apply to all colour variants of the iPhone Air: Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Black.

Reliance Digital’s discounts are expected to boost sales for the iPhone Air, which, according to industry experts, received a lukewarm response. Due to low demand, Apple reportedly cut production of the iPhone Air. Some reports even suggest that the company has pushed back the release of its successor, the iPhone Air 2.

The iPhone Air sits in the same position as previous Plus models, but instead of replacing them, it creates a new category of slim phones that offer a near-flagship experience. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Island. Featuring a metal frame, the iPhone Air uses the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro devices, offering support for Apple Intelligence. However, it lets go of ultrawide and telephoto cameras and MagSafe wireless charging to honour the slim design.